Brad Lind passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his home in Pine City at the age of 65. Bradley Duane Lind was born September 10, 1954 to Wilmer and MayDean Johnson in Rush City, Minnesota. After graduating from Rush City High School, Brad joined the Army in 1972 at the age of 17 and was stationed in Fort Richardson, Arkansas as a medical corpsman. He was honorably discharged in 1974. Brad worked for General Motors for several years and had a love for Chevys. Brad loved hunting, fishing, woodworking, antiques, but most of all he loved his family. In the last few years, he enjoyed going on long rides with his dad Wilmer and step-dad Harley. Their favorite trip was traveling to Day Fish for lutefisk and pickled herring. Brad enjoyed making people laugh and practical jokes, flannel shirts and drinking beer. Brad is survived by his wife Mona Lind of Pine City; step-father Harley Johnson of North Branch; children Michelle (Randy) Smith of Michigan, Jason (Tina) Lind of Chisago City, Shawn Lind of Minneapolis, Mark Lind (Shona Hughes) of Rock Creek, Jeff Lind of Lindstrom, Leroy (Tawnee) Pickar of Warroad, Jayne (Craig) Baldwin of Menahga; brothers Frank “Bunny” (Arlene) Lind of White Bear Lake and John (Colette) Lind of Pine City; special cousin Jim (Becky) Swing of Harris; grandchildren Shawn, Kaylee, Braden, Trevor, Mason, Hayden, Layney, Alex, Allan, Ulric, Willow and Knox; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Wilmer Lind and MayDean Johnson; grandparents Otto and Mathilda Schwarz; infant son Brian Lind; aunt Carol Swing; mother of his children Kathy Lind. Pastor Nathan Baker-Trinity officiated at funeral services for Brad at 2 p.m., Friday, December 6 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. A gathering of family and friends was held one hour prior to the service. The interment took place in First Lutheran Cemetery in Rush City. Memorials in Brad’s memory may be directed to: St. Croix Hospice, 6041 Main Street, Suite G, North Branch, MN 55056. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
