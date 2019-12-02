Brad Lind of Pine City passed away at his home Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the age of 65. Brad is survived by his wife Mona; step-father Harley Johnson; children Michelle (Randy), Jason (Tina), Shawn, Mark (Shona Hughes), Jeff; brothers Frank “Bunny” (Arlene) and John (Colette). Reverend Nathan Baker-Trinity will officiate Brad’s memorial service: 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at the Olson Chapel in Rush City. A gathering time (visitation) is planned for one hour prior to the service. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City~Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
Brad Lind
To plant a tree in memory of Brad Lind as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
