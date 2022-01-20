Bob Beulin, 75, from Cambridge, MN, finished his life's journey on January 11, 2022, at Cambridge Medical Center surrounded by his family. The family is extremely grateful for the compassionate and exemplary care the specialty unit nurses and doctors provided him.
Bob was born in Brainerd, MN on March 14, 1946, to William and Vera Beulin. He grew up in Onamia, MN and moved to Rush City during his senior year of high school where he graduated. After graduation, he joined the Marine Corp and was enlisted from 1964 -1968, serving two tours in Vietnam.
After his discharge from the Marines, he met Susan Ferguson and after a 3-month courtship they were married in September of 1969. They were married 53 years and resided in Cambridge where they raised their family - two daughters - Bobbie and Jennie.
Bob enjoyed going to Pine Brook Inn where he liked visiting with the patrons and staff - while pulling a few pull tabs and enjoying a beer. He enjoyed relaxing in his hot tub, listening to old country music and sipping an Amber Bock. Family time was important to Bob - and he always gave a hug and said "I love you" when departing; he was always willing to lend a helping hand - regardless of time or distance. His favorite teams were the Twins, Vikings and Gophers.
Bob is survived by his wife Susan, daughters Bobbie Laurel (Jim) and Jennie Hoffarth, grandchildren Dakotah, Montanah, Hunter, Emily and Megan. He is also survived by his fur-family - Miss Wow, Buster and Jack.
A private family military ceremony will be held in the spring.
