Beverly G. Schmidt

On November 18, 2021, Beverly G. (Melbo) Schmidt was reunited with her husband Arne Schmidt and daughters, Renae Nelson and Lori Williams.
In her 86 years, she touched many lives with her hugs, prayers, and love of cooking. No one ever went home hungry when visiting Grandma Chicken's kitchen. Bev's socializing nature, good humor and feistiness touched many people over the years. She enjoyed playing cards, square dancing and entertaining during the holidays for her friends and family.
Bev's life revolved around her family. She loved her four children, nine grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren fiercely and unconditionally.
Bev is survived by her sons, Ronald (Lori) Schmidt of Lino Lakes and Robert (Shelley) Schmidt of Harris; her nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and son-in-law, David Williams.
She is preceded in death by her daughters, Renee Nelson in 2002 and Lori Williams in 2021; husband, Arne in 2004; one sister and three brothers.
Funeral services held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Living Branch Lutheran Church in North Branch with Rev. Micah Schmidt officiating. Visitation held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch and also one hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday. Interment following the service at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Rush City.
Arrangements were under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
