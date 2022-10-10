Beverly A. Bazey

Beverly Alvina Bazey, 77, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at M Health Fairview Lakes Hospital in Wyoming.
She was born May 12, 1945 in Gary, South Dakota to Carl and Marguerite (Hunt) Hansen. The family moved to the Isanti area where Beverly grew up, attending grade school and graduating from Cambridge High School in 1963. She would marry and raise two sons, Matthew and Shawn in Oxford Township and later just south of Isanti.
Beverly worked at Grandview Christian Home and at the State Hospital for several years. She worked at a state group home in Pine City for a short time. She also volunteered as a home health aide in group homes.
Beverly married Richard Bazey, they lived for a time in Rush City, Hinckley and North Branch. Richard passed away in August 2019. Beverly moved to Cambridge and has been there since.
She was a former member of Faith Lutheran Church of Isanti and, while living in Rush City, attended the Lutheran Church there.
She enjoyed gardening and going to the casino. She and Richard enjoyed traveling and visited his brother in Arizona and they also visited Missouri. When her son Shawn was stationed in Germany, she went with her brother Lyndon to visit him. More recently she went with a friend to the Great Smoky Mountains.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard Bazey and brother Lyndon Hansen.
She is survived by sons Matthew (Sue) Adamek of North Branch, Shawn (Jutta) Adamek of Brainerd; five grandchildren Yasmin, Devin, Faelynn, Castiel, and Nathaniel; three great grandchildren Henry, Charlotte, and Kalob; step children Michael (Val) Bazey of Missouri, Cheryl Hankins of Grand Forks, ND; two step grandchildren Kate West, Natasha (Michael) McKinzie; other relatives and friends.
Graveside Service 11AM, Friday, October 14, 2022 at Athens Lutheran Cemetery, rural Isanti. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
