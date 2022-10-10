Beverly A. Bazey

Beverly Alvina Bazey, 77, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at M Health Fairview Lakes Hospital in Wyoming.

She was born May 12, 1945 in Gary, South Dakota to Carl and Marguerite (Hunt) Hansen. The family moved to the Isanti area where Beverly grew up, attending grade school and graduating from Cambridge High School in 1963. She would marry and raise two sons, Matthew and Shawn in Oxford Township and later just south of Isanti.

