Betty Jane (Shaleen) Erdahl of Duluth, MN, formerly of Isanti, MN passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Keystone Bluffs Assisted Living in Duluth at the age of 78. Betty was born on August 23, 1941 to Melvin and Dorothy Shaleen in Ortonville, MN. When she was a baby, her family moved to Duluth. She grew up in Duluth and graduated from Denfeld High School class of 1959. When she was 12 years old, she met her childhood sweetheart, Ron Erdahl and they were married on May 7, 1960. They made their home in Isanti starting in 1969. Betty worked at the Cambridge State Hospital for 21 years. She and Ron enjoyed traveling together until his passing in 2001. She liked to crochet, do word finds and play games on her iPad. In 2017, she moved from her home of 47 years in Isanti to Keystone Bluffs Assisted Living in Duluth. She enjoyed the staff and other residents. She will be deeply missed by those who have known her. She was preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Dorothy Shaleen, husband Ron and siblings Irene, Don and Mary. Betty is survived by her brother Jim (Shirley) Shaleen of Blaine, MN; her children Tammy (Terry) Klun of Duluth, MN and Ron (Julie) Erdahl of North Branch, MN; her grandchildren Alyssa (Chad) Munger, Mariah (Ryan) Sharp, Noah Erdahl, Mike Klun and Josh Klun; her great-grandchildren Jackson Erdahl and Haevyn Sharp; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Visitation Friday 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Interment in Isanti Union Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.