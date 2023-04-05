Betty J. Stoffel

Betty Jean Teich Stoffel was born at a farm located in Pokegama Township near Pine City, MN on October 5, 1931. She prayed to be with the Lord on her passing on March 31, 2023.
Betty was a devoted wife, mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Her life was spent caring for and loving those of all ages and abilities. She graduated from high school at age seventeen in 1949 and from the University of Minnesota with a degree in education in July, 1953.
On July 25, 1953, Betty married George Stoffel. They were blessed with three children, one girl and two boys.
Betty is survived by daughter Rosemarie (Jeffery Green), son James (Mary) and son Michael (Jill); grandchildren Becky Stoffel, Cory Stoffel, Alicha (Clark Haake), Adrienne Stoffel, Olivia Stoffel, Tom (Emily) Stoffel, Jessica (Michael Johnson), Eric, Ryan (Chelsea Green) and twelve great grandchildren, Alyssa, Jordan, Brody, Zack, Brooklyn, Cara, Jemma, Briella, Aubrey, Layton, Hazel, Ashton, and number thirteen due in May.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Matilda Teich, her siblings Ruth, Hattie, Mickey, and baby Roy, and her husband George Stoffel.
Betty was active in the community her entire life. All relatives and friends were very important to Betty, starting with 4-H at age ten in the Pine City area. High School activities included participation in choir, the class play, hockey games and parades. She was busy in college too with working, studying and she received 4 years of scholarships. As a freshman, she joined the Clovia 4H Sorority and was an active member until passing.
Betty was always a hard worker as a youth, starting at picking beans for one cent/pound and waiting tables in a café. She worked outside on the farm at home, cared for her sick mother and sister, and was always busy with household chores too. Church was always a big part of Betty's life. She was a member of the women's club, was in charge of programs, altar boys, decorations and other activities as needed.
Betty had an extensive career in Home Economics Education. This included four years in North St. Paul, three-and-one-half years at Moundsview, St. Paul Schools Adult Education and Forest Lake. She planned two new Home Economics Education departments, taught at the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, and was a substitute teacher.
Betty worked in Public Health at Chisago County for seventeen years. Part of the job was developing new programs such as hospice, and serving one year as volunteer coordinator. She also spent twenty years at St. Croix River Education District coordinating the WE'R'ABLE program for persons with disabilities and continued to volunteer for the support group until the Covid 19 virus discontinued the program.
Throughout her career, Betty received many honors, including VFW Auxiliary, Beta of the 4H Clovia, National Society of Home Economics, Alpha Chapter of Phi Upsilon Omicron, Gopher 4-H, Isanti County Extension Agent, and University of Minnesota County Honor Board.
When Betty was fifteen years old her mother passed, followed by her father two years later, when Betty was seventeen. Her sister, fifteen years older, offered her a home. Ruth and Larry Anderson had two babies (Candy and Cheryl) when she lived there. Candy and Betty continued close contact after Cheryl and her folks passed. Mystery trips with grand- and great grandchildren were precious memories too. Caring for Grandchildren was a busy time.
Betty lived in North St. Paul for one year and eighteen years in White Bear Lake. She moved to North Branch with her family in 1972 and lived there 49+ years.
She was preceded in passing by her husband, George, after fifty-seven years of marriage, her parents, Robert and "Tillie" Mathilda Meyer Teich, in-laws, Henry and Rose Stoffel, and siblings, Baby Royal, Robert, Hattie and Ruth.
Betty was cared for by Encore of North Branch, in her later years.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in North Branch. Visitation will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch and also one hour prior to mass at church on Thursday. Interment will follow the service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in North Branch.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com
