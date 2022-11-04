Betty J. Krysinski

Betty Jane Krysinski, age 91, of North Branch, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at her home on October 31, 2022; 69 years to the day after Betty married the love of her life, Albert.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Church of St. Elizabeth in Isanti, Minnesota, with Father Donald Wagner as celebrant. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Betty Jane Krysinski, the daughter of Henry and Julia (Wredberg) Ramberg, was born on August 27, 1931, in Rush City, Minnesota. Betty was the sixth of 13 children. Betty married Albert Krysinski on October 31, 1953. They had four children, Diane, Larry, Barb, and Gayle. They lived in the North Branch area for a short time before moving to Bloomington. While in Bloomington, Betty helped with various activities at the schools. They lived there until 1965 when they moved back to the North Branch area, where Betty worked at Control Data for a number of years. She enjoyed spending time with family, going to the casino; which later progressed to casino games on the tablet, watching the Hallmark channel, and doing word puzzles. She was very proud of her 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren and attended every activity and celebration that she was able to. Betty made friends everywhere that she went. If you knew her you loved her.
Betty is survived by her children Diane Cornell, Larry Krysinski, Barb (Jim) Huntley, and Gayle (Ron) Huntley; siblings Donna Lind, Lyle (Carol) Ramberg, Katherine Anderson, Russ (Judy) Ramberg; and sister-in-law Sharon Ramberg.
She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Julia Ramberg; husband Albert Krysinski; daughter-in-law Donna Krysinski; son-in-law Alan Cornell; great-granddaughter Sierra Huntley; siblings Alan (Mary) Ramberg, Violet (Howard) Lueth, Carroll (Muriel) Ramberg, Donald (Marilyn) Ramberg, Joyce (Johnnie) Anderson, Don Lind, Jon Ramberg, Gladys (Keith) Falk, Marvin Ramberg, Loren Anderson.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
