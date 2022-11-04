Betty J. Krysinski

Betty Jane Krysinski, age 91, of North Branch, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at her home on October 31, 2022; 69 years to the day after Betty married the love of her life, Albert.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Church of St. Elizabeth in Isanti, Minnesota, with Father Donald Wagner as celebrant. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.