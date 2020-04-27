Bettie Ann Smuder

Bettie Smuder passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home in Rush City at the age of 97. Bettie Ann was born September 6, 1922 to Ira and Esther Zimdars in Farmington, Wisconsin. Bettie attended school in Wisconsin until 9th grade when her family moved to Isanti, Minnesota. She then attended school in Cambridge and Rush City. In 1940, she graduated from Rush City High School. After graduation, she worked for and lived with a family in Rush City; earning $39 a week. In 1940, Bettie was working in St. Paul for Northwest Airlines; this is where she met Harvey Smuder. Harvey left NW and went to work for Consolidated Aircraft in San Diego and later enlisted in the United States Army Air Corp. Bettie lived in St. Paul when Harvey went overseas during WWII. On October 21, 1943, when Harvey came home on leave, they were married. Upon Harvey’s honorable discharge, they bought his parents farm. Together they raised their three children; Terry, Thomas and Sue. Harvey passed away in 1990; Bettie continued to live on the farm until her death. Bettie enjoyed socializing, especially with her family, cooking, gardening and traveling. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Rush City Women’s Club. Bettie is survived by her son Tom Smuder of Rush City, daughter Sue (Lonnie) Kruse of Florida, daughter-in-law Debbie Smuder of Rush City; grandchildren Danny Smuder of Rush City, Beth (Jamie) Kempf of Harris, Terra Smuder (Martin McGough) of Afton, Becky (Chad) Hoppe of Stanchfield, Katy (Andy) Beck of Ogilvie, Andy (Jamie) Smuder of Harris, Char (Cary) Behrendt of Lester Prairie, Liz Beaumont of South St. Paul; great-grandchildren Matthew, Tyler, Zoe, Abigayle, Isabelle, Ronnie, Alison, Wyatt, Emily, Cory, Cody, Cash, Carissa, Cassie, Madeline, Amanda; great-great grandchildren Eleanor, Weston, Aurora; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Ira and Esther Zimdars; husband Harvey Smuder; son Terry (Janis) Smuder; sister Donna (Mike) Hacken. Services for Bettie are delayed at this time until we can safely gather to support her family. Bettie will be buried next to her husband in the William Taylor Cemetery southeast of Rush City. In lieu of flowers, memorial in Bettie’s memory may be directed to: First Lutheran Church of Harris, 6508 438th Street, Harris, MN 55032. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
