Bette Sundberg, age 90, of Cambridge went to be with her Lord July 17, 2020. According to Bette Jean (Rask) Sundberg, she loved her life of 90 years. Bette was born to Andrew and Emma Rask in Isanti, Minnesota on April 7, 1930. She grew up in Isanti with seven siblings and graduated from Cambridge High School. That summer she married Gordon Sundberg. They celebrated 60 years together before his death in 2008. Together they served several churches, worked in home missions through God’s Invasion Army and the Evangelism Corp. As a pastor’s wife, Bette took the role seriously by volunteering as a Sunday School teacher, Bible study leader, singing for services, and assisting Gordy with counseling. She welcomed others often into their home - where coffee was on and homemade goodies were ready to share. She was always willing to listen and pray. Bette enjoyed skiing and canoeing with Gordy, playing Dominoes and other games, knitting hats for people all over the world, baking rolls most Saturdays, cross stitch and reading. She deeply loved her family: children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, extended family, church family. All will greatly miss her. She loved to volunteer. A few of her favorites were Trout Lake Camps, Children’s Shelter of Ceba, and Cambridge Intermediate School. If you would like to give a memorial we suggest either Trout Lake Camps or Children’s Shelter of Cebu. She is survived by her three children, Betsy (Michael) Miller of Cambridge, Mark (Cindy) Sundberg of Minneapolis, Kari (Keith) Betz of Forest Lake; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Ruth (Rask) Larson and by many other relatives and friends. A private memorial service will be held. The public can watch the service online through a livestream link at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 24th. The link will be available at StrikeLifeTributes.com. Online condolences can also be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.