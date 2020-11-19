Beth Ann Peterson of Bock, MN formerly of Cambridge & Braham, passed away on Friday November 13, 2020. She was 59 years old. Beth was born in Braham on October 19, 1961, the daughter of Kenneth & Caroline (Olson) Peterson. She grew up in the Peterson home on the edge of Braham. Beth was a special gift to her family having been born with special needs. Based on choices that her parents made & were echoed in evolving attitudes in society for children with Beth's condition she had many opportunities to live a full & productive life. She blessed many in the communities she was a member of as a result. In her early life Beth attended special education classes being newly formed at that time in Braham & surrounding communities. Stanchfield Baptist church provided Sunday school classes as well. She loved her church community. They loved her as well – long after her parents had passed members of the church helped see to it Beth was able to attend services in Stanchfield. She was one of the first special education students mainstreamed to graduate with her class at Braham. Beth excelled at tumbling in Special Olympics at a very young age. Somersaulting came natural to her. She enjoyed swimming, biking, bowling & going to camp. She loved to draw and had distinctive way or signing her name -- like a pictograph. She enjoyed her family – Mom & Dad of course her brothers, cousins & later in-laws, nieces & nephews as well. She had a special relationship with her cousin Jane Lindquist. She accepted the circumstances of life like Dad & then later Mom's passing with grace. She was fond of saying she had 3 brothers after Mom & Dad passed. Beth had an especially close relationship with her oldest brother Daryl who served as her guardian & advocate later in life. He made sure she had outings for family events & overnights as long as she was still able. Beth enjoyed family games like Uno & she was liable to win. She loved to take pictures & created many photo albums. Beth didn't miss a beat when the technology evolved to digital. She loved dogs -- especially Pepper the family pet growing up. She also loved listening to music & watching classic movies. The music was heavy on the church music side – she nearly drove her brothers crazy playing the same records over & over again growing up. Her cheery disposition & kindness seemed to attract friends & fans wherever Beth went -- church, school, work (at Industries Incorporated in Cambridge), the nursing home visiting Mom later in life. She had a way of setting you straight on the proper attitude toward things with some quirky statement or just her example. After schooling in Braham Beth began working at Industries Inc. in Cambridge still living with Mom & Dad for a number of years. She had many friends & social outings in the Industries community & broader community as well. Beth developed an especial closeness with Carol Hanson who visited with her weekly for many years. After leaving home in Braham, Beth lived in Cambridge in group & foster home settings. She spent most of this time in the household of Jeff & Judy Sharbono. Over the years Beth's health deteriorated – arthritis seriously immobilized her but she pressed on never complaining, bravely navigating steps & stairs & vehicle transfers. One health episode landed her at Abbott Northwestern in Mpls. Susan Hagler, Beth's sister-in-law was inspired to Beth saying “thank you” to everybody that entered the room -- doctors, nurses, aides, janitors. She impressed a lot of people with her positive attitude & determination. In the last 3 years Beth has resided in Bock in the foster home of Joanne & Jeff Hasser. Her mobility was impaired to the point where she could no longer work at Industries Inc. They gave her a retirement party before she moved to Bock/Milaca in 2017. More recently Beth suffered from dementia -- again her toughness & determination continued to impress. She entered hospice care in May 2020. Beth is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth & Caroline Peterson & great niece Erica Peterson. She is survived by her brothers, Daryl of Braham, Duane (Susan) of Minneapolis, and Bruce (Lori) of Norwood, MA; niece, Cassandra (Matthew) Hanudel, nephew Eric (Amy) Peterson, niece Kirstin (Mark) Sullivan, nephew Jacob (Tomoe) Peterson, nephew Lewis Peterson, and niece Sally Peterson; great nieces & nephews --Madelyn Peterson, Nathaniel Peterson, Audrey Hanudel, Jessa Peterson, Quinton Peterson, Jacob Hanudel, Riley Jo Sullivan, Murray (Tsukumo) Kikuchi/Peterson, Kenneth (Tokia) Kikuchi/Peterson, Symbri Peterson/Yanez; aunts Adelle Olson, Phyllis Olson, & Lois Peterson; many cousins & other relatives. A private graveside inurnment was held at Rice Lake Cemetery in Braham on Sunday November 22, 2020 with the Rev. Bruce Thompson leading the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to: the Stanchfield Baptist Church (38850 Midway St. NE Stanchfield, MN 55080); Industries Inc. (601 Cleveland St. S, Cambridge, MN, 55008). Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com
