Bernard Kirchberg of Rush City passed away peacefully in his home, on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the age of 86, with his loving wife by his side.

Bern was born February 9, 1936 to Francis and Alberta (Wey) Kirchberg in the family farmhouse in Rush City, Minnesota. He was the third of nine children. His parents later purchased the farm next door, where Bern was raised and instilled with a hard work ethic that continued throughout his life.

