Bernard Kirchberg of Rush City passed away peacefully in his home, on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the age of 86, with his loving wife by his side.
Bern was born February 9, 1936 to Francis and Alberta (Wey) Kirchberg in the family farmhouse in Rush City, Minnesota. He was the third of nine children. His parents later purchased the farm next door, where Bern was raised and instilled with a hard work ethic that continued throughout his life.
Bern's first school years were at the country school near the family farm. Following that he attended Rush City High School where he met the love of his life, Carol Engblom. They were married in 1958, and within those 64 years they had six children, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Bern loved his family and was an exceptional Grandpa. With spouses included, he left this Earth with a family of 47.
Bernie's career began after graduation by joining the U.S. Army. Following that, he led a successful career in the construction field. The majority of his working years were served as a foreman for Sheehy Construction Company. He was a proud member of Carpenters Local Union 322. He loved his job and was very respected in the industry.
Bernie worked hard but always enjoyed having a cabin. The family has many wonderful memories of Cass Lake, the Mississippi River, Lake Nancy, and the Snake River. He was a talented craftsman who orchestrated major remodels, loved putzing in his garage, and was always available to fix and build whatever his kids needed. In his free time, Bernie and Carol loved a good road trip, a drive around Lake Superior was their favorite. While at home, he enjoyed feeding the birds and trying to find creative ways to keep the squirrels away. And if you didn't find him at home, he was likely at his favorite store, Menards.
Bernie will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife Carol; children Jody (Rene`) Van Lingen of North Branch, Patty (Bob) Ten Eyck of Marine on the St. Croix, Paula (Kevin) Dahl of Rock Creek, Greg (Jackie) Kirchberg of Cambridge, David (Jennifer) Kirchberg of Osceola, WI; grandchildren Ryan (Jen) Jacobson, Kelly (Alex) Jacobson, Sarah Jacobson (James Bond), Morgan Van Lingen, Bryan Van Lingen, Josh (Paige) Dahl, Jason (Stephani) Dahl, Joe (Brittanie) Dahl, Jake Dahl (Samantha Carr), Jordan Dahl (special friend Ytalya Smith), Katelyn Kirchberg, Madison Kirchberg; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings John (Helen) Kirchberg, Joe (Diann) Kirchberg, Janet Ausmus all of Pine City, Mariel Resch of Lino Lakes, Betty (Cecil) Selness of Minneapolis, sisters-in-law Shirley Kirchberg of Rush City, Dolores (Ernie) Blaisdell of Mora, Pat Knutson of Mesa, AZ; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Alberta (Wey) Kirchberg; daughter Janie Jacobson; sister Margaret Bible; brothers William Kirchberg, Jim Kirchberg; brothers-in-law Don Bible, Gary Ausmus, Frank Resch, Carl Knutson; sister-in-law DeDe Ertz.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Bern was held on Tuesday, December 6 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rush City. The interment took place in Calvary Cemetery, Rush City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel.
