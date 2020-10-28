Becky Oker, age 72, of Cambridge died peacefully at home October 27, 2020. Becky Ann Oker was born September 26, 1948 in Braham, Minnesota to Clarence and Ethel (Bates) Eastlund. She grew up and attended school in Isanti and Cambridge. On August 20, 1966, Becky married Lawrence Oker in Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. They lived in Isanti until moving to Cambridge in 1969. Becky enjoyed country music and camping. They had a camper on Rush Lake and Becky loved visiting with people in the campground. She was friendly, wanting to talk with everyone, and making sure people felt welcome and special. Becky will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 54 years, Larry; brother, Jay (Audrey) Eastlund; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Cheryl Peterson, Debbie (John) Lindberg; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, David Oker, Dennis Oker and Gilbert Peterson. Public Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 30th at Strike Life Tributes in ISANTI. Private graveside service at Isanti Union Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
