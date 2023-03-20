Beau Richard Carlson

Beau was born September 6, 1993, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He moved with his family to Rush City, Minnesota in June of 2000. Tony and Bonnie wanted to raise the boys in the great outdoors of Minnesota where Tony grew up. Beau has two brothers, Luke and Houston. Beau graduated from Rush City High School in 2012. During his senior year of High School, Beau received a congressional nomination to the United States Naval Academy. However, he chose to attend Michigan Technological University (MTU) in Michigan's Upper Peninisula, where he received numerous scholarships due to his academic excellence. (He was super smart.) In 2017, Beau went to Los Alamos, New Mexico and did a 9-month engineering internship at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (a research institute for the US Department of Energy).
At the age of 24, he developed adult-onset epilepsy and had to leave MTU and come home. While persevering through his disability, he was able to finish a Computer Engineering Degree at the University of Minnesota and get a job at Starkey Hearing Technologies in Eden Prairie following graduation.
Beau loved football and was a loyal fan of the Detroit Lions. He was enthralled by their success in the last half of 2022 and was sure that they were headed for the Super Bowl in 2023. Outside of sports, Beau loved online gaming and was actively working on joining a group for the tabletop game Dungeons and Dragons. He enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family and was on a softball team this past summer. His favorite color was Kelly green.
When searching for an apartment, Beau said he "knows it's probably not even possible, but he would love to live in a town that had a theater." Lo and behold Hopkins has a local theater. Beau was elated when he moved in as he had dreams of getting back into the theater. His apartment was even within walking distance of his favorite restaurants and shops.
He recently started to go to church and rekindle his faith in God. He was so happy that he was able to live in his own apartment and on his own with his dog, Bourbon. Beau was happy with his life. His Aunt Kari said, "His cup was always full." He told his family, "I'm living my best life there are a lot of people worse off than I am."
Beau is survived by his parents: Tony and Bonnie (Patino) Carlson of Rush City; brothers: Luke Carlson (Olivia) of Rush City, Houston Carlson of Overland Park, Kansas; niece and nephews: Mason, Lilian, Luke Jr; grandmother: Beverly Carlson of North Branch; aunts and uncles Rick Carlson (Deb) of Ohio, Jim (Kari) Carlson of Wyoming, Minnesota, Susan Resner (Tom) of Noblesville, Indiana, Nancy Albader (Ramsey) of Boston, Massachusetts, Marianne Osorio (deceased) Basilio Osorio of Colombia, SA; best friends Megan Tanner of Rush City, Bourbon (his canine companion); and many cousins.
The Carlson Family would like to thank you for the cards, flowers, food and kind expressions of sympathy shown following Beau's passing. Your support at this difficult time is very much appreciated and a great comfort to all the family.
A Celebration of Beau's life is planned for: 5 PM, Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned for two hours prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel.
