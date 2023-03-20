Beau Richard Carlson

Beau was born September 6, 1993, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He moved with his family to Rush City, Minnesota in June of 2000. Tony and Bonnie wanted to raise the boys in the great outdoors of Minnesota where Tony grew up. Beau has two brothers, Luke and Houston. Beau graduated from Rush City High School in 2012. During his senior year of High School, Beau received a congressional nomination to the United States Naval Academy. However, he chose to attend Michigan Technological University (MTU) in Michigan's Upper Peninisula, where he received numerous scholarships due to his academic excellence. (He was super smart.) In 2017, Beau went to Los Alamos, New Mexico and did a 9-month engineering internship at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (a research institute for the US Department of Energy).

At the age of 24, he developed adult-onset epilepsy and had to leave MTU and come home. While persevering through his disability, he was able to finish a Computer Engineering Degree at the University of Minnesota and get a job at Starkey Hearing Technologies in Eden Prairie following graduation.

