Beatrice Marion Lundeen passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the age of 92. She is survived by her daughters Yvonne Gravell and Dr. Gail Lundeen, son Wayne (Linda) Lundeen, grandsons Christopher (Hanna) and Cory (Shentel), great-granddaughters Gracelyn and Lakelyn, great-grandson Grayson, sister-in-law Loretta Olson, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Glen after 67 years of marriage and her daughter Carol. Funeral service 1 p.m. on Friday, January 31st at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch with visitation starting at noon. Interment will follow the service at the Spring Lake Lutheran Cemetery. Fellowship will be held at the North Branch Community Senior Center following interment. Beatrice will be remembered for her positive attitude and caring Christian heart that she shared with so many during her lifetime. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
Beatrice M. Lundeen
