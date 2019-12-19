Barbara J. Harry, age 91 of Cambridge, MN, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at New Brighton Care Center. She was born on June 18, 1928 to Raymond Witherill and Myra Westre in Grand Rapids, MN and attended public schools in Minneapolis. She worked at International Milling Co., where she met her future husband, John E. Harry. They were married in October 1948 and lived in Columbia Heights until October 1967, when they purchased the Sleepy Eye Motel. They later sold the motel and in November 1970, they moved to Cambridge. She was employed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis as a reconciler until she retired in 1999. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, John. She is survived by children John C. (Delia) Harry of Cedar Rapids, IA and Brent D. (Linda) Harry of White Bear Lake, MN, Independence (James) Haverberg of Richfield, MN and Laurie L. Harry of Coon Rapids, MN; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister Dolores Mayo. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Common Ground: A United Methodist Community, 404 N. Cypress St., Cambridge, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church on Monday. Interment at Cambridge Union Cemetery, Cambridge. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge, 763-689-2244.
Barbara Joan Harry
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother
