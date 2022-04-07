Barbara Ann Mooers

Barbara Mooers, age 90, of Isanti passed away peacefully April 5, 2022 at Suite Living Memory Care and Assisted Living in Inver Grove Heights.
Barbara Ann Aaby Mooers was born January 22, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN. She was active in Bethany Lutheran Church and went to Roosevelt High School where she met Ronald Mooers. They dated for five years and were married in 1955. She often talked about the 50 wonderful years they shared together. Ron and Barb had four children, Mark, Marcia, Laura, and Kim.
The family moved to Isanti, MN in 1974 where Ron was the Isanti County welfare director and Barb was an Avon Lady and busy homemaker.
Family was extremely important to her; many happy holiday feasts were celebrated at her table. In 1981, Ron and Barb purchased a campsite at Sherwood Forest Campgrounds in Garrison, MN. Many wonderful family gatherings were spent there over the years.
When Ron passed suddenly in 2000, Barb lived independently in her home for many years. She was also preceded in death by her sister Jackie Nelson, from Cloquet, MN.
She is survived by her sister Nancy Muff, her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Barb's funeral will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church in Isanti, where she was active in women's circle, Bible study, and the choir. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.