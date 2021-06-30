Barb Rosen, 55, originally from Braham, passed away at her home in Mountain View, California on May 25, 2021 following a long illness. Barb was born in 1966, and grew up on the farm that her Swedish grandparents bought in 1913 and that her father lived on his entire life. She was the youngest daughter of Reynold and Priscilla Rosen, who had a small dairy farm comprising twenty-two Guernsey cows near Braham, Minnesota. Later, as a young woman, Barb moved to California’s Silicon Valley. Barb studied biology at St. Cloud State and in 1989 she moved to Rochester, Minnesota, where she happened to join the local cross-country ski and outdoor adventure club. It was at Nordic Nomad events that Barb met her future husband, Tom Miller, and they first enjoyed skiing, canoeing, and hiking together. Barb and Tom had only known each other for a few months when Tom accepted a new job in the Bay Area. Tom was delighted when Barb offered to help him move and they made an adventure of the drive west in September, 1990. An exciting time followed - frequent weekend visits, fun adventures in the San Francisco area, and then the next summer Barb moved. Family was important to Barb - both human and animal. When Barb helped her mom move from the farm into an apartment three cats needed a new home. Barb drove with the cats from Minnesota to California, for three days, and then built what came to be known as “the cottage” - a somewhat funky, screened structure under a big lemon tree in the backyard, but very roomy and safe from racoons and coyotes. From there the cats enjoyed life largely outdoors, similar to the Minnesota farm, but with better weather! Barb was always sure to “tuck them in” at night. Professionally, Barb worked as a research associate in biotech labs, but she also enjoyed volunteering. She was active for many years with the local wildlife rescue group. Barb started out by feeding baby birds and squirrels at the shelter. Later, for several years, Barb sheltered and cared for orphaned baby ducklings in her backyard by repurposing a dog kennel with a toddler’s wading pool inside. It was a lot of work for Barb, but it was fun to watch the ducklings jump in and excitedly swim circles when spinach or lettuce was dropped into a freshly cleaned pool - neighbor kids sometimes came to watch. The ducks grew up fast and were released back into the wild. Barb developed a reputation in the neighborhood as the person who’d know what to do when an injured or distressed animal was found. A neighbor remembered an instance: “One time in particular we had a momma duck with her babies in our backyard. Momma was frantic to get them to safety. I had no idea what to do but Barb took charge and led the duck family, and all of us, all the way to Stevens Creek (about half a mile away) where they jumped into the creek and swam off.” Another neighbor remarked: “it was just like Make Way for Ducklings, but Barb was in the lead.” Barb also volunteered as a Master Composter for about the last twenty years. She was part of a Santa Clara County community education program where volunteers put on seminars or staff informational tables about composting. Barb also enjoyed gardening and had been taking some horticultural classes the last couple of years. Barb and Tom traveled a bit over the years, even as Barb’s health declined. Tom notes: “We explored both urban and rural areas, but I especially enjoyed going with Barb to more rural areas that were perhaps somewhat reflective of the life she enjoyed growing up. Our last big trip together was in 2019 to northern England, where we hiked England’s Coast to Coast Walk. This is a very rural area of wide open vistas, where grazing animals far outnumber people. We hiked from village to village, staying in little inns, eating at the local pub. It was very relaxing and fun, and it was great to see happy animals, both wild and domestic.” Barb is survived by her husband Tom Miller of Mountain View, CA, sisters Carolyn Owen of Vancouver, WA and Pat Ongstad of Chisago City, and by her nephew Travis Ongstad and his partner Aaliyah of Portland, OR, along with their children Kaia and Kieran. A memorial gathering is being held in Mountain View. Condolences may be sent to BarbRosenFamily@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to animal shelters or wildlife rescue organizations would be appreciated.
