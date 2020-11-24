Avis A. Berry

Avis Ada Berry, 93, of Cambridge passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital. She was born August 10, 1927 in Cherokee, IA to Guy and Hallie (O’Bannon) Anderson. She was raised there and graduated from Wilson High School in 1945. On October 30, 1947, she was united in marriage to John Berry Sr. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cherokee, IA. They lived in Newell, IA until 1959 when the family moved to Wahkon, MN. They owned and operated a resort on Mille Lacs Lake before moving to Cambridge in 1977. Avis worked in Food Service at the Cambridge State Hospital for a number of years. She was a longtime active member of Christ The King Catholic Church in Cambridge. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John in February 2006; daughters Lorraine O’Neal, Kathy Hultgren; and son John Berry Jr. Avis is survived by her children, Sally Moore of Sarasota, FL, Jim (Theresa) Berry of Cambridge, Corinne Schunk of Sarasota, FL; son-in-law Bruce Hultgren of Bloomington; 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. A Service will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
