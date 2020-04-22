Austin T. Bloom

Austin Todd Bloom, the precious son of Julie A. DeGidio and Ronald J. DeGidio, went to be with his Lord early Sunday morning April 19, 2020. Austin was loved by so many and touched the lives of more people than he realized. He was a young man of strong faith who, at 22 years of age, was just beginning to understand life on his own. The world was a richer, funnier, happier place with him in it and now it has diminished a little with Heaven becoming a little brighter. He is now with our dear sweet Savior Jesus and free. Austin, you have impacted many lives in the short 22 years on this earth. Your influence will be also felt as many of your family will strengthen their faith and carry on your mission while you wait for us to join you in Heaven. We are now all stronger disciples for Jesus. Austin was such a remarkable young man! He was kind, loving, funny, compassionate, sweet and handsome. And we will miss those great dimples when he smiled. He was a hard worker and had started a career at Discount Tire in West St. Paul where he lived for a short time. His manager loved Austin as well as his co-workers. In addition to his parents, Austin is survived by his brother, Giovanni; sister, Josafina; grandparents, James and Cathy Bloom, Tom and Patricia Callahan, Ron and Susan DeGidio, Grandma Marilyn; aunts and uncles, Sarah Bloom, ReGina DeGidio, Craig and Leanne Bloom (sons Jacob and Ethan), John Bloom and Melonnie Olson (Danielle). We would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the University of Minnesota Hospital for their remarkable efforts to save Austin’s precious life. He was receiving the best care during the 14 days he was in the hospital. In addition, we would also like to thank all the prayer warriors who lifted Austin and his family up during this difficult time. God was and is working in many ways and we appreciate the love and support. Austin did receive his miraculous healing! A graveside service was held at Sunrise Cemetery in Sunrise that will be followed by a Celebration of Austin’s life at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com or sent to Austin’s parents c/o Grandstrand Funeral Home, PO Box 27, North Branch, MN 55056. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch.
