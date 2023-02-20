Audrey L. Rud

Audrey Loy Rud, age 82, of Cambridge, MN passed away on February 17, 2023 surrounded by family at GracePointe Crossing.
She was born April 26, 1940 in George, IA. Audrey was the third daughter of late Herman and Stellva Essman.
Audrey Loy Rud, age 82, of Cambridge, MN passed away on February 17, 2023 surrounded by family at GracePointe Crossing.
She was born April 26, 1940 in George, IA. Audrey was the third daughter of late Herman and Stellva Essman.
She attended North Isanti Baptist Church and was a Registered Nurse throughout her career. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law Robert Gardner and brother-in-law Donald Baker.
Audrey is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donovan Rud; by son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey (Kelly) Rud of Cambridge; daughter and son-in-law Kimberly (Paul) Gaier of Oshkosh, WI; grandson Devin (Lisa) Nelson and great granddaughters Myla and Raya; grandson Justin Rud; grandson Dillan (Jaclyn) Nelson and great grandson Shiloh; granddaughter Britta (Zach) Hoffie, great granddaughter Adalyn and great grandson Oliver; grandson Daniel Rud; step grandson Luke Malamisuro; step grandson Micah Malamisuro; six sisters and one brother Sallie Gardner, Morla Baker, Beverly (John) Gerken, Melva (Paul) Ferm, Herman (Valerie) Essman, Pauline (Kenneth) Ahrendt, Wyona (Roger) Stewart; sister-in-law Janice (Adrian) Sundberg; sister-in-law Jeanne (Bob) Erickson. Audrey also leaves many family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 4th at 11:30AM at North Isanti Baptist Church, 2248 313th Avenue NE, Cambridge, MN 55008. Visitation begins at 10AM at the church. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.