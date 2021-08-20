Arnold H. Christopherson, age 88, of Cambridge, passed away on August 17, 2021, in Cambridge, MN. He is now able to celebrate his wife, Carole’s birthday, with her. Arnold was born in Finlayson, MN to Hubert and Florence Christopherson on February 1, 1933. He went to school at Sandstone, MN. He married Carole Koski on February 28, 1959, in Finlayson, MN. He worked as a Central Office Technician for Northwestern Bell and Qwest for 36 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Arnold’s interests were around outdoor activities – primarily hunting and fishing. Then there was always the ever-present coffee cup. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Frederic, Floyd, and Hubert Jr.; sister Ione (Sostak) and his loving wife Carole. He is survived by sons, Dale (Trisha) Christopherson of the Philippines, Scott of Maple Lake, MN; and daughters, Sandra Bishop of Plymouth, MN, Lynne (John) Fischl of Laguna Niguel, CA, Laura (Bill) Spartz of Park Rapids, MN, Angela (Mike) Yoerger of Ramsey, MN, and Sharon (Brian) Crawford of Cambridge, MN; 15 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Memorial Service 11AM, Monday, August 23, 2021 at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation one hour prior. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
