Arlene passed away on November 24, 2020 at Grace Pointe Crossing Cambridge, MN. Arlene was born on Mother’s Day (May 11, 1930) in St. Paul to Clifford and Emma Caturia. She took the street car to Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, graduating in 1948. She was so excited to be the first person to reserve a townhouse in the new River Hills development. Her winters were spent in Harlingen, TX. She was predeceased by her husband Durwood in 1991, son Bruce in 2006, grandson Eddie in 1995, son-in-law Tom May 2020. She is survived by her daughters Jan and Karen (Tom), son Bob, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Private family services will be held at a later date. Care was entrusted to Crescent Tide Funeral Services.
