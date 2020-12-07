Arlene Harriet Burda

Arlene Burda of Stark passed away peacefully with her husband and oldest daughter by her side on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis at the age of 69. Arlene Harriet DeJoode was born May 21, 1951 to Anthony and Emma (DeVries) DeJoode in Artesia, California. In January 1961, the family moved to Minnesota where Arlene attended Braham School. After high school, she received a certificate in accounting from the Pine City Technical and Community College. In December of 1970, Don and Arlene met. On August 28, 1971, they were married at Fish Lake Lutheran Church. Don and Arlene made their home in Stark and had been married for over 49 years. Arlene was a homemaker and she filled their home with her love of hummingbirds. She was an avid crafter and was also a member of the church’s quilting group for a number of years. Arlene loved sewing and crocheting things for loved ones. Each year her children could expect to receive a handcrafted item for their home. Arlene was a member of the Oak Leaf Grange for over 30 years. She served as the treasurer for the Minnesota State Grange for 18 years. During her time as a member in Grange, she also was active with the baking and sewing contests over the years. She was active with Girl Scouts for over 16 years and served as a troop leader and cookie sales manager over the years. She also helped both of her daughters earn many of the badges. Arlene also served as an election judge for Fish Lake Township for a number of years. She always looked forward to doing so. Arlene is survived by her husband Don Burda of Stark; children and grandchildren: Michelle (David) Mihail of Seattle, WA, James (Jessica) Burda and their sons Trenton and Brodrick of Braham, Laura (Travis) Swanson and their daughters Clara and Della of Grantsburg, WI; brothers-in-law Bruce Burda of Stark, Richard (Janet) Burda of Harris; many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Anthony DeJoode; in-laws Clarence (Helen) Burda, Sr.; brothers-in-law Clarence Burda, Jr., Curtis (Patty) Burda. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, December 10 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, December 12 at Fish Lake Lutheran Cemetery, Stark. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.funeralandcremationservice.com
