Ardis A. Lundeen, of Sun City, AZ, died peacefully on October 3, 2020. She passed away at home after a lengthy stay in the hospital and skilled nursing facility. She came home to in-home hospice care to be with her loving husband, Donald Lundeen, of 70 years. Ardis and Donald were long time residents of Isanti, MN and had a local plumbing, heating and rental business in Isanti until they retired to Edinburg, TX where they enjoyed many years of retirement with many of their friends from Isanti. 3-1/2 years ago they moved to Sun City, AZ to live with their daughter and her husband as her vision became very impaired. Along with being a wonderful wife and mother, Ardis was a very talented cook and seamstress. Their family and friends enjoyed lots of delicious meals at their home. In her retirement years, she took up painting and painted many pictures for her family to all enjoy. Ardis loved reading, playing cards with friends, crafts of all kinds and spending time with her family. She will be lovingly remembered by her loving husband of 70 years Donald; daughters Diane (Ron) Beauchamp, Pam (Oscar) Perales, Karen Penney and son Steven (Luann) Lundeen; grandchildren David (Sherry) Nyquist, Andrea (Nick) Brooks, Daniel Beauchamp, Brian (Jessi) Beauchamp, Summer (Andrew) Bowman, Anna Lisa Perales, Desiree Boam, Steven Penney, Bryan Penney, Cody (Jen) Kvamme, Shanawn (Andy) Neeser and Mariah Kvamme; sister Barbara (Gilbert) Zavala; great-grandchildren Jacob, Shyan, Riley, Raeya, Ava, Megan, Jaimie, Jaden, Carter, Baileigh, Addelynne, Henley, Kayla, Sophia, Greyson, Westin, Cora, Gavin, Mason, Ava; great-great grandchildren Zhaiden, Amelia, Jhaelyn, Regan, Jaxen, Ashton; other relatives and many friends. Ardis was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Vera Beckstrom; granddaughter Michele Perales. There will not be a service at this time; in lieu of sending money, raise a cup of coffee with your friends in memory of her.
