Ardene Matson

Ardene Ann Matson was called home to her Savior Jesus Christ on October 30, 2022 at the age of 90.

Ardene was born on November 28, 1931 to Otto and Freda Matson of Dalbo, Minnesota where she grew up on the family farm with siblings Verona and Arvel. She attended Whittier grade school and was a graduate of Cambridge High School in 1949. She was baptized at Dalbo Baptist Church and, after moving to Columbia Heights as a young woman, became a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. She also worked in downtown Minneapolis as a secretary for a social worker.

