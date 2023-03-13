Ardell F. Ring

Ardell Fred Ring, age 88, of North Branch, MN passed away March 7, 2023, from a broken heart missing his wife, Twyla.
Ardell was born March 11, 1934, in Dassel, MN to his parents Fred and Hazel (Johnson) Ring. Ardell received his diploma through the American School on March 22, 1955. Ardell married the love of his life, Twyla on June 25, 1955. He spent his life in Minnesota, living in Dassel, Minneapolis, Crystal, and lastly settled in North Branch in 1973.
Ardell is survived by his children, Karen (Mike) Sorenson, Dell (Rhonda), and Dale (Terri); grandchildren, Robley, Nick, Ashton (Annie), Molly, Cooper, Alex (Makenzie), Ethan (Megan), and Ally; great grandchildren, Michael, Livia, Rubie, and Brody.
Ardell is preceded in death by his wife Twyla, parents Fred and Hazel, sister Jane (Kelly) Johnson, sister Mary Lou (Irving) Wawrzynaik and his son Bill.
Ardell was a man of all trades. As a young man, he joined Boy Scouts and was a Second Class Scout. In Ardell's younger days, he also had a plane that he flew. Ardell took on farming and helped at Helen and Bill Horsma's Mink Farm in Cokato, MN. They became very special grandparents to his family. Ardell always took pride in his workplace. He worked at a cannery, Acme Tag Printing Company in Minneapolis, STS Program Chisago County, and then lastly as a Building Inspector for the City of North Branch. Ardell had many businesses of his own over the years; Lubrication Unlimited, Spring Lake Contracting, and he also owned a tree farm. Ardell's nickname became "Mr. Twyla Ring" for a short period while Twyla was involved with politics. After retirement, Twyla and Ardell both worked at Universal Studios for 10 years when they were snowbirds and took residence in Winter Haven, FL.
Ardell loved gardening, green beans being his second favorite food and lutefisk being his first. Ardell made soups that lots of people enjoyed over the years, he also made a delicious roast dinner. He could always be found cutting and splitting wood, sitting by his woodstove in the garage, driving around on his John Deere talking to the wildlife he spotted or just tuning into nature. Ardell enjoyed hunting deer with his son Bill and friends. Our family remembers special trips to Lake Osakis, Detroit Lakes while visiting Naida, to the Dome Home in Top Sail Island, Colorado, South Dakota, and Winter Haven. Ardell had an absolute love for music, he had endless records, tapes, reel to reels, and played steel guitar. One favorite story is Ardell meeting Johnny Cash and Chet Atkins through Will Stanford, who was a very good friend that the kids called Uncle Will. Ardell saved a lot of old junk cars, and then when retirement came, he sold them so that Twyla and he could travel the world.
Ardell and Twyla were world travelers of Russia, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Australia, Japan, Thailand, China, Jamaica, and Cozumel, Mexico, Hawaii. Ardell and Twyla kindly hosted Russian businessmen, Chinese teachers, and Italian and German students. Many special relationships came out of these exchange teachers; Pan Chengsheng, Wang Min, Wang Jiayong, and Huimin Xie. Ardell enjoyed going to flea markets, and often could be found sitting and talking with his friends Paul Raschke and Diane Ward. Ardell loved to make deals and got lots of free items or traded items. Ardell's favorite past times were reading books and watching his western shows and movies. Ardell sang in the Choir at Carefree Country Club in Winter Haven, FL and Trinity Lutheran Church North Branch.
Ardell was known as a stubborn Swede and for his "One-Liners," so hilarious at times, a real people person, he talked to anyone and made friends along the way. Ardell liked to hang out and have coffee with many of his friends and family. Ardell could always be found at NAPA Parts Store, TNT Auto Repair, neighbor Tims, the Naults, Auntie Georgina, pool parties at the Berggrens and Eslingers. In the end, his very special friends were Mary Eslinger and Dave from TNT. We are thankful for those special relationships.
Thank you to the staff and Hospice at Ecumen North Branch for their care. Also thank you to Jane Magnison and Sue Gustafson for visiting and having communion with Ardell, it meant a lot to him.
Ardell was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are welcome to Trinity Lutheran Church North Branch https://trinitynorthbranch.org/giv2
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch. Visitation will be take place one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Ardell loved a good meal, so please stay, and celebrate him by having lunch after the memorial service.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch.
