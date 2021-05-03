Anne Margrethe Hauge, 68, of Lewiston, ID, formerly of Cambridge, MN, passed away February 6, 2021 at her home. Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Long Lake Lutheran Church, 3921 277th Ave. NW, Isanti, MN 55040. Visitation one hour prior to the service.

