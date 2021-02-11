Anne Margrethe Hauge, 68, of Lewiston, ID, formerly of Cambridge, MN, died unexpectedly at home on Friday, February 5, 2021. She was born May 6, 1952 in Oslo, Norway to Odd Roald and Berit Hverven Hauge. At just 6 weeks old she immigrated to Brooklyn, NY with her parents. In 1961, the family moved to Minneapolis, MN and in 1966, moved to Cambridge, MN where Anne graduated from high school in 1970. In 1992, she vacationed in Idaho and decided to make it her permanent home. She worked as a candy striper at the local hospital, then at the Cambridge State Hospital and after high school, at a nursing home in Minneapolis. All of these experiences kindled the fire to pursue a nursing degree and follow in her mother’s footsteps. She graduated with her LPN degree in 1979, RN degree in 1986 and her BSN from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, ID in 2006. She worked in nursing homes, the oncology department at the University of Minnesota Medical Center and eventually retired from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in the Outpatient Mental Health Clinic in Lewiston, ID. Anne had a strong faith. She enjoyed art, classical music and attending theater performances. Her nieces and nephews gave her great joy and she loved them unconditionally. Her cat Emily held a very special place in her heart. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sisters Karin Becker (Dennis Anderson) and Monica Ahlman (David); sister-by-choice, Terry Winker (Bill) of Lewiston, ID; niece Lina (Doug) and their children, Tia (Nolvin), Amy, Gabe and Tobias; niece Katie; nephew Keith (Kristy) and their daughter Angela; nephew Erik (Sara) and their daughter Luella; and nephew Kai (Sarah). Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.