Anne E. Kuske

Anne Elizabeth Kuske (née Nelson), 96 years old, passed away on March 24, 2022 at home surrounded by love.
Anne was born on February 21, 1926 to Rev Sidney B. and Hattie (Johnson) Nelson in Mt Vernon, WA. She graduated from Mpls North High School in 1943. After one year at Bethel College, Anne went to Washington to work at the Boeing plant during WWII. She met and married Raymond Baker Jr., a career Navy man. They settled in Corpus Cristi, TX and had two sons. After the marriage ended, Anne and the boys moved to Cambridge, MN where she eventually met and married Donald Wick. Another son and a daughter were born of this union.
Anne made a career at the Cambridge State Hospital, retiring after 30 years. She met Dr. Albert Kuske at work and later married him. After retiring, they split their time between Minnesota and Arizona until Al passed away.
Anne considered each of her children as her greatest successes. Her many passions kept her busy: oil painting, sewing, ceramics, doll making, beading, collecting, traveling, hiking, playing piano, singing, church work, reading and gardening.
The last 30 years of her life were filled with family and producing quilts (100+). Many folks across the U.S. have a quilt made with her hands!
Anne was preceded in death by her husband Al, parents, brother Sid Nelson and his wife Perry, and grandson Jason Baker.
She is survived by her sons Raymond Baker III, Sidney (Phyllis) Baker, John (Colleen) Wick; daughter Elizabeth O'Neill; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; her brother Donald (Romayne) Nelson; and her sister Lois (Lynn) Becklin.
One of Anne's favorite sayings for her loved ones was "I love you, a bushel and a peck, a hug around the neck, a barrel and a heap and I'm talking in my sleep!"
A celebration of life and interment at Isanti Union Cemetery will take place at a later date. Memorials to charity of donor's choice. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
