Annabelle Johnson, age 87, of Cambridge, formerly of North Branch, passed away February 16, 2021 at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge. A beloved aunt, loving sister, loyal wife, and all-around good Christian. Annabelle Beverly Johnson, born Annabelle Beverly Bellin on August 17, 1933 at home in Weber, MN to Harold and Rubie Bellin, was a perfect example of the type of person we should all strive to become. A kind, generous, good natured and hard-working woman, that without any doubt no one can say a negative thing about. Annabelle attended country school in rural Oxford, MN, was baptized, confirmed and a lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran church in Weber, MN, and graduated Cambridge high school class of 1951. Annabelle was united in holy matrimony with Glenn Johnson on June 29, 1957. Annabelle’s first job was at Cambridge State Bank, and she worked there for 51 years, starting as a stenographer, working her way up to a teller and bookkeeper. She loved her job and all the customers she served and would say she had the best job and boss possible. Glenn and Annabelle did not lack in entrepreneurial spirit having multiple businesses including farming, raising dairy cows, and even ran an insurance company. All without her dedication would’ve not been possible. Annabelle found time to participate in many groups and institutions such as Lutheran Woman’s Missionary League, Ladies Aide, Isanti County fair board, farmers union and part of her church’s choir. She enjoyed life and company to the fullest, hosting many gatherings over the years where usually a game or two of dice or cards ended the night. Annabelle was preceded in death by many dear family and loved ones including her husband, so now they will be reunited once again in God’s kingdom. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 20th at St. John Lutheran Church in Weber. Visitation will begin at noon. Memorials suggested to your favorite charity. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
