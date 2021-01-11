Ann Moline Schaeffer

Ann (Johnson) Moline Schaeffer, age 94, passed away on January 3, 2021 at her home in Spring Valley, California. She was born April 9, 1926 in Hammarö, Värmland, Sweden to Carl and Alvina (Olsson) Johnson. She was the second of two daughters. The family immigrated to the US in 1926 and lived with Carl’s cousin, Gust Ek and family, in Stanchfield, Minnesota for about a year. They relocated to the Chicago area for employment, leaving infant Ann with the Ek family, who lovingly raised her on their farm. There, her sister Minerva taught her to play piano, which she enjoyed throughout her life. She began attending Stanchfield Baptist Church, where as a young child, she met Christ, and as a teenager, she met her future husband, Harold Moline. She married Harold when he was discharged from the Army after WWII. They lived in Stanchfield and Andree, having two children, Meredith and Michael, before moving to the San Diego, California area for employment; while living there two more daughters, Kay and Linda, were born. Ann had begun her career working as a teenager for Northwestern Bell in Braham, Minnesota. She continued that work in San Diego at Pacific Bell, later to become AT&T, until her retirement. She loved being involved with people, and she demonstrated her gift of hospitality by frequently hosting guests at dinner or overnight. Music was always present in her home, whether through the piano students she taught or the many groups who practiced for church services at Casa de Oro Baptist Church, where she led the choir and was the organist, or at Mt. Miguel (Grace) Covenant Church. Summers were spent in Minnesota, where she and Harold, her husband of 62 years had lifelong, friends. After Harold’s death, she married Calvin Schaeffer, also a lifelong friend from Stanchfield, Minnesota in May of 2009, and she gained another family. She was predeceased by parents Carl and Alvina Johnson (Sorbo) and sister Agnes Nilsen, parents Gust and Anna Ek and their children: Rudolph (Lempe), Evert (Margaret), Minerva, Vivian (Philip) Beaudoin, Harold (Dolly), Albert (Gayle), and Sidney. She was also predeceased by Harold’s siblings Margaret (Wilmer) Olson, Duane (Judy) Smith, and Clark Moline. She is survived by her children Meredith (Leslie) Gerdin of Cambridge, MN, Michael (Patti) Moline of Pahrump, NV, Kay (William) Hofer of El Cajon, CA, and Linda (Terry) Root of Lake Orion, MI, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her husband Calvin Schaeffer and five step-children: Deborah (Jim) Hanson, Claudia (Bill) Elsham, Lloyd (Lori), Robert, and Lori Vonderharr, along with 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and by two sisters-in-law, Ramona Fredin and Judi Mains. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Stanchfield Baptist Church. Please wear masks and observe social distancing. Interment will follow the service at South Maple Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stanchfield Baptist Church: http://www.stanchfieldbaptist.com. Local Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
