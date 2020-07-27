Annie Hagman passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her home in Rush City at the age of 45. Angela “Annie” Marie Hagman was born June 15, 1975 to Arlie and Diane Hagman in the Rush City Hospital. It happened to be Father’s Day and Arlie always said that was the best Father’s Day present ever! In 1986, Arlie and Diane sold the Auto Parts store which is located next to the Olson Chapel and moved to San Dimas, California. There Annie attended grade school and enjoyed family outings at Disney Land, Venice Beach, The Red Wood Forests, Marine Land and Tijuana, Mexico. Shortly after her grandmother Evelyn passed away in 2000, the family traveled to Idaho and Washington. It was during this trip that Annie experienced flying in an open cockpit Bi-Plane owned by Ronnie Tacheny. It was quite a thrill! As a young girl during the summer, Annie attended Luther Point Bible Camp in Grantsburg, Wisconsin. She enjoyed time spent there, especially swimming. Annie attended Rush City High School for 10-1/2 years and graduated from Pine City High School. For her graduation party, they all painted the house Annie would live in for the remainder of her life. After graduation, she worked at AAI in Rush City and later transferred to the Minneapolis location working for a couple of years. Annie had always been a huge animal lover and over the years she had three horses, many cats and four dogs. She enjoyed fishing, riding three-wheelers, bon fires and family gatherings. The past few years Annie enjoyed a Sunday meal and movies at her parents’ house. Sundays will not be the same at the Hagman house, she will be truly missed. Annie is survived by parents Arlie and Diane Hagman of Rush City; nephews Cody Hagman and Allen Hagman both of Rush City; aunts and uncles Pat (Harley) Meyer of Grantsburg, WI, Randy Tacheny of Luck, WI, Chris Tacheny of Rush City, Aileen (Harlan) Schwantke of Brook Park, Carolyn (Gary) Antrobus of Pine City, Bill Tacheny (Dawna Bowman) of Rush City. Annie was preceded in death by her brother Allen Hagman; grandparents Art and Mary “Betty” Tachney, Harold and Evelyn Hagman; uncle Captain Richard Hagman; aunt Pam McGuire. Pastor Nathan Baker-Trinity officiated funeral services for Annie on Saturday, July 25th. There was a time for family and friends to gather one hour prior to the service; all was held at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. The interment took place at First Lutheran Cemetery in Rush City. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation of Rush City~Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
