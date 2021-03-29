Amy Catherine Prickett

Amy Prickett of Rush City, formerly of St. Anthony Village and Bird Island, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the age of 69. Amy Catherine Hartmann was born June 12, 1951 to Ray and Kathleen (Brunner) Hartmann in Olivia, Minnesota. Amy met her husband David and they were married in 1972. They started their family and raised three children in the St. Anthony/New Brighton community. Amy was dedicated to her church and volunteered to help at every opportunity. She was very skilled at crafts and decorating her home. She enjoyed four wheeling, boating and vacationing around the country. She was her grandkids' biggest fan and adored them. She spoiled them with special gifts from her thrifting adventures that were funded by impromptu trips to Hinckley. She was an excellent cook that never measured and made the best family meals. She was a true comfort. A loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Amy is survived by her husband of 48 years, David Prickett of Rush City; daughters Rachel (Mike) Snicker of Coon Rapids, Maegan (Reed) Caouette of Elk River; son Jeremy (Lorissa) Prickett of Delano; grandchildren Grace, Emily, TJ, Tyler, Caleb, Everley and Cameron; brother Terry (Virginia) Hartmann of Forest Lake; numerous nieces and nephews. Father Shane Stoppel-Wasinger will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for Amy: 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rush City. A time for family and friends to gather is planned from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021 with the Rosary being prayed at 7:30 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church. The interment will take place in St. Vincent’s Cemetery, Osseo. In lieu of flowers, donations in Amy’s memory can be sent to the family to be used at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Funeral Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
