Alton D. Williams

Alton D. Williams, age 86, of Cambridge, formerly of Crystal, died January 5, 2021. Alton was born June 21, 1934 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He graduated from a vocational high school in 1953. In 1956, Al was united in marriage to Virginia Zech at St. Patricks Catholic Church in Melrose, Minnesota. They made their home and raised their family in Crystal, Minnesota before moving to Cambridge, Minnesota in 2004. Al found joy on the lake and watching his family grow. Al was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a friend to many. Al is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Virginia; children, Kathleen Clemente (Jose), Richard Williams, Patricia Brache (Ron), Lynne Lack (Nigel) and Janet Johnson (Chris); brother, Charles Williams; grandchildren, Jose Jr. (Emily), Scott (Danielle), Robert (Emily), Antonio (Nina), Lindsey (Jared), Adam (Caitlin), Jeremy and Jenna (Eric); and great-grandchildren, Carissa and Kaden, Mercedes, Rena, and Dominick, Gabriel, Veda and Emery, Isla and Henry, Connor. Grandpa’s gone fishing. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 8 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Isanti. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.

