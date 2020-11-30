Allen B. Crabtree, 82 of North Branch, MN passed away on November 24, 2020, from COVID-19. Allen was born September 19, 1938 in Aitkin, Minnesota to parents, Allen and Opal (Torgerson) Crabtree. Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa. He is preceded in death by loving wife, Patricia (Gauvin) Crabtree, parents, Allen & Opal (Torgerson) Crabtree, brothers, Floyd Crabtree, Roy Crabtree, sister Nancy Quale and granddaughter Jenny Ring. Survived by children, Theresa (Tim) Voges, Anthony Crabtree, Laurie (Corey) Wassing, Natalie (Wayne) Hokanson, Debra (Rich) Sorgaard, Mark (Cindy) Crabtree, Daniel (Renae) Crabtree, Donald (Prudence Currier) Crabtree; 15 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; sisters, Tina (Don) Meyer, Carolyn Walker, Donna (Al) Sorenson and sister-in-law Kathleen Crabtree. He graduated from Crosby-Ironton High School in the class of ‘56. Allen is a retired employee of Honeywell with 37 years of service and a full-time farmer. Allen and his family have lived in the North Branch community since 1964. Allen was a master welder, fabricator, and neighborhood ‘fix it’ man. He assisted many local farmers to keep their equipment running. He had a generous heart and would never say ‘no’ to helping a neighbor. Farming and his endless projects are what kept him active and happy. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends. Due to COVID 19 a visitation will be held later when it is safe to gather at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in North Branch. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Services in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.