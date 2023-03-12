Alice Mae Studt

Alice Mae Studt, of Braham, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Elmhurst Commons in Braham. She was 86 years old.

Alice was born on February 3, 1937, to Otto and Evelyn (Broadbent) Studt in Onamia, MN. She attended Braham High School where she was a cheerleader and homecoming queen before graduating in 1955. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from U of M and a Master's degree from Hamline University. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society and Alpha Zeta chapter. She spent her career as a St. Paul Elementary School Teacher from 1961-2007. Alice will be remembered for her continuous learning, knowledge and keen intelligence, and dedication to education.

