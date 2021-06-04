Alexander Kilpatrick, age 67 of Blaine, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 23, 2021 with his wife and sons lovingly by his side. Alex spent the last 7 months of his life fiercely and successfully fighting AML, but due to contracting the Corona Virus and the negative impact it had on his body, Alex was unable to recover, and he lost his fight. Alex grew up in Isanti, and is survived by wife, Toni; sons, Kevin Kilpatrick, Ryan (Joclyn) Kilpatrick; grandchildren, Morgan Kilpatrick (mother Sarah Olson), Willow Rung, Dashiel Kilpatrick; mother, Margot; sister, Iris; brothers, Harold, Andy, Glen; many other relatives and friends. Alex was such a wonderful man with the most loving eyes and the sweetest heart. He loved to carry the “tough guy” appearance with his glory muscles and his love for riding a Harley. Everyone who knew Alex, knew that underneath the exterior he had the most kind and sweetest soul and was often described as a big teddy bear. He loved reading, riding, hunting, fishing, boating and just being in the outdoors. Most of all he loved his wife Toni and his family. He absolutely loved being fully present and active in his grandchildren’s lives while ensuring they were overly loved and spoiled. Alex will be greatly missed by so many, but his legacy will live on through the eyes and hearts of his sons, grandchildren, and the memories he created for so many. Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Kozlak Radulovich, 1385 107th Ave. NE, Blaine MN 55434. Visitation 2 p.m., service at 3 p.m., followed by lunch.
