Albert "Bud" J. Ringer

Albert "Bud" Joseph Ringer, 93, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at GracePointe Crossing.
He was born May 2, 1928 in Arthur Township, Minnesota to George and Ida (Scharnikow) Ringer. His mother nicknamed him Bud because he was born when the trees were budding. Bud grew up in the Ogilvie area where he attended school.
On August 4, 1954, he was united in marriage to Arlene Nelson in Rush City. To this union four children were born Allen, Arlan, Dale and Janet. They moved to Cambridge where they raised their children. Bud worked for many years at Federated Co-ops and retired as the general manager. In his retirement years, he had his own business of selling advertising items.
He loved working in his yard, growing vegetables and flowers, and woodworking. Bud was a longtime active member of Cambridge Lutheran Church where he served on the church council, taught and was superintendent of Sunday School, helped in the selecting of pastors and could be seen cooking lutefisk at the annual dinners. He loved to cook and bake and did that as long as he was able. He was a caring husband and father and took his family on many vacations. He traveled much of the U.S. and was also able to visit Germany.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Janet Ternes in 2012, grandson Jackson Ternes, four sisters and one brother.
Bud is survived by his wife Arlene; sons Allen (Debra) Ringer of Pine City, Arlan (Robin) Ringer of Rush City, Dale Ringer of Cambridge; son-in-law Eric Ternes of Vadnais Heights; nine grandchildren Brandon (Jill) Ringer, Aaron Ringer, Amanda (Bradley) Eddy, Emily Ringer, Heidi Ringer (Conner Bergman), Molly Ringer, Caitlin (Derek) Ostman, Allison Ternes (Owen Krueger), Mackenzie Ternes; five great grandchildren; sisters Marlys Henschel of Ogilvie, Myrtle (Bill) Munns of New Richmond, WI; and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
A Private Graveside Service will be held in the Spring at Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
