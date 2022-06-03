Alan Chris Lund

Alan, age 56, of Stanchfield, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at M Heath Fairview Lakes in Wyoming, MN.

He was preceded in death by his father Carlyn, father and mother-in-law Richard (Elizabeth) Dienger.

He is survived by his wife Sandra; children, Shane, Brett, Brandon, and Lauren; mother Janet; siblings, Marie Lund (Chuck Smith), Jim (Roxanne) Lund, Julie Lund (Alan Gland), Steve (Tammy) Lund, and Nancy (Braka) Matlock; sisters and brothers-in-law, Maxine (John) Luchsinger and Bruce (Betty) Dienger; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Funeral Service was held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Braham Ev. Lutheran Church. Pastor Julie Beck officiated. Interment was in the Rice Lake Cemetery in Braham. Arrangements were entrusted to the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.

