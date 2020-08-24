Adam Pearson, formerly of Braham and Blaine, passed away suddenly as a result of medical issues Friday, July 31, 2020 at his home in Harris at the age of 41. Adam Mathew Pearson was born December 18, 1978 to Kim and Debra (Brown) Pearson in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. In 1997, he graduated from the Blaine High School. Adam was employed at the Ford Plant in St. Paul until its closing, as a painter at Rosenbuaer in Wyoming and at LEI Packaging in Chisago City. Adam enjoyed fishing, hunting, motorcycles and hanging out with his friends. He loved to do custom paint jobs, woodworking and fixing up his house. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Adam is survived by his parents Kim and Debra Pearson of Clear Lake; siblings Amy (Mark) Gaillard of Andover, Tony (Lisa) Pearson of Healy, Alaska; nieces and nephews: Coulter, Camron, Collin, Marais and Paige; former wife Kristina of Nowthen; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life for Adam is planned for Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Fuse in Harris. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
