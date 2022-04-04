Aaron Ferngren Tomala passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2021 at his home in Coon Rapids at the age of 37.
Aaron Michael Ferngren Tomala was born September 27, 1984 to Daniel and Michelle (Tomala) Ferngren in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Aaron was an amazing person and father. He was kind hearted and he loved all of his nieces and nephews. He loved playing ball, watching movies and board games.
Aaron is survived by his daughter Alexis Monson of Mora; son Devon Tomala of Cedar; parents Daniel and Michelle Ferngren of Rush City; siblings Matthew (Mari) Ferngren of Clearwater, Erick (Lindsey) Ferngren of Richmond, Cassandra (Timothy) Stasik of Cedar; grandmothers Carol Ferngren of Rush City, Resse Brennan of St. Paul; girlfriend Alica Koski and her son Jamison Koski of Coon Rapids; aunts and uncles Becky and Steve, Jenny and Louis, Cathie and Dale, Anita, Gayle, Tom and Roxann and Timothy; nieces and nephews Zachary, Christopher, Emily, Lilly, Maliah, Danielle, Kyle and William; cousins Brandon, Brent, Blake, Nancy, Kelly, Billy, Henry, Charlie and Jennifer; many other relatives and friends.
Aaron was preceded in death by his grandparents Zeno and Janet Tomala, Erick Ferngren; uncles Scott Ferngren, Robert Ferngren; cousin Kelly Anderson.
Father Chuck Brambilla will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for Aaron: 11 AM, Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rush City. A gathering of family and friends is planned for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.