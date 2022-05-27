Aaron A. Blatz

Aaron Blatz, age 58, of Isanti passed away May 24, 2022 of esophageal cancer.
Aaron was born December 21, 1963 in Robbinsdale, Minnesota to Alvin and Ferrell (Kingrey) Blatz. He was raised on a farm in Stanchfield, Minnesota and graduated from Braham High School in 1982. Aaron spent over 30 years working for International Union Local 9 installing elevators.
He had many hobbies throughout the years that changed as his life changed. Spending time with his wife, daughter and grandkids was very special to Aaron. He also enjoyed going on Spyder rides with his wife and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Darla; daughter, Andrea (Ryan) Thompson and grandchildren, Nolan and Micah of Boise, ID; mother, Ferrell Blatz of Stanchfield; father-in-law, Gordon Peterson of Middle River, MN; siblings, Dan (Cindy) Blatz of Rush City, Sheila (Ken) Seibert of Mora, Doyle Blatz of Stanchfield and Heath (Annette) Blatz of Grasston; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Donna Peterson of Brooklyn Park, Todd Peterson of Middle River, Troy(Joni) Peterson of Newfolden, Trent Peterson of Middle River and Chad Peterson of Middle River; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Aaron was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Alvin Blatz; and mother-in-law, LuAnn Peterson.
Funeral service 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 31st at Strike Life Tributes, 409 Broadway St. SE, Isanti, MN. Visitation held one hour prior to the service. Interment in Athen's Lutheran Cemetery in Isanti followed by a reception at the Isanti VFW. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a cancer organization or hospice care of your choice.
