Public Works Director Shawn Williams, presented a water and light update at the May 24, North Branch City council meeting.
Williams said a big project the city has been working on this year is the water meter replacement project by Ferguson
“We started out with 604 meters,” Williams said. “That went very well. We are down to the final end. We have about, I’d say, less than five residential and approximately 35 commercial.”
Another project that has been in the works is the city’s water towers.
“We started on the mixer installation at tower No. 3,” Williams said. “This is the water tower by Sunrise School. We started that today, hoping to have it completed possibly tomorrow if it all goes well.”
He did mention the outlook of the final mixer.
“After we get this one installed, the last mixer in all three of our water towers that we’ll have to address is the mixer in tower No. 1. Once that’s completed, then all three water towers will be ready to go and working well,” he said.
Williams said they will be flushing the water system using the fire hydrants throughout the city. They provided a map on the Water and Light website, which can be found at http://www.nbpuc.org/.
The city’s Facebook page will also have a map to let residents know when officials will be in each neighborhood conducting the flush.
“It goes fairly quick. Our system is a very clean system, but we want to get that sediment, that iron and manganese, that settles in the pipe over the winter,” Williams said.
North Branch Water and Light has also being phasing out 130 portable irrigation meters. Now those residents that no longer have the portable meters will be charged based on an average use.
“We’re going to look at their winter sewer average, and that’s what they’ll be paying in the summer time,” Williams said. “So if they want to water their garden, or fill their pools and what have you, for people who had the portable meters, they’ll be good to do that and they won’t be paying the sewage on that water.”
Williams said that those residents were notified of the change on the May billing cycle.
“What if a member or a customer did not have one of these meters, would they still have an option to be a part of that program?” Neider asked.
Williams confirmed residents can be a part of that program.
“If you would like to start watering outside, just call us and we can get you on the same plan,” he said.
An update on the Tesla charging station was also given.
“We’re also installing the electrical infrastructure for the eight-spot Tesla charging station hopefully in the next week or two,” Williams said.
The charging station will be located at the Holiday on the east side of the freeway just north of Highway 95.
