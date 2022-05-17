North Branch City Council announced a council member’s resignation and accepted the vacancy of the seat at its April 26 meeting.
“We’re asking you to accept Amanda Darwin’s resignation and, then coupled with that, is the formal declaration of a vacancy. The next steps are a little different because there was time left on her term, more than two years,” City Administrator Renae Fry said.
Darwin submitted a letter dated April 19 that announced her resignation, effective immediately. In the letter she stated she did not feel as if she could serve on the council to the best of her abilities.
Darwin was elected in 2020 to a four-year term, meaning her seat would not open until 2024.
“It’s really a loss. She was a dynamite person of council, but she has a busy life too,” Mayor Jim Swenson said of Darwin.
Moving forward, council plans for an appointment process to fill the seat until the November 2022 election. A special election would then be held on the November ballot for her seat. The member chosen would then fulfill the two years left of her term.
Council members will make a decision whether to take applications, or make another form to process a new council member, at their May 10 meeting.
Tobacco ordinance draft
At the April 26 meeting, council discussed the tobacco ordinance draft details.
“I did add some language to prohibit our retailers selling flavored tobacco products, and those would be 21-plus retailers, which we have three out of our 14,” Police Chief Dan Meyer said. “I also included, in the staff report, a letter that I believe all of you received from the National Association of Tobacco Outlets,; they are requesting City Council not move forward with a ban on flavored, or any sale of flavored tobacco products. And to modify the minimum clerk age restriction that’s currently in our draft ordinance, which is 21.”
After Meyer explained some of the major changes that would be in the ordinance, council members first considered a concern with limiting the sale of flavored tobacco.
“I am highly opposed to limiting our retail stores from selling their products based on the fact that kids are gonna use them. As long as they’re following the rules and they’re following the laws, and they have their 21 and above selling it, I would hate to have somebody prohibit me and my business from doing something that would potentially keep me alive and viable and earning an income. So I just want to say, I’m highly opposed to that,” Council member Kelly Neider said.
Neider was not the only council member to feel some retailers would lose out on sales.
“I think I agree with you, even though I was the one that spoke on that,” Council member Patrick Meachum said. “It’s almost rewarding some of our retailers and putting stricter regulations on others.”
Although council does want to make positive moves forward to limit tobacco use, Neider sees the importance of business.
“At the end of the day, I am not about tobacco use in any way shape or form, but I also realize that there is people out there that use tobacco,” Neider said. “I’m also about free enterprise and allowing people to make a living,”
Another idea that Meachum had come up with to assist with the underage use of tobacco is one that would make a big change to the city.
“So the other question I would propose to council then is what your thoughts would be to think about grandfathering everyone in who is 21 today. They can purchase tobacco in North Branch for the rest of their lives, but anyone that is born, let’s say after Jan. 1, 2002, they can never purchase tobacco in the city of North Branch,” Meachum said.
Meachum read statistics that were captured from the Minnesota Student Survey in 2019 from North Branch High School stating that 49% percent of 11th grade females reported vaping in the last year; 45% of 11th grade females and 41% of 11th grade males reported that they believed there was nothing wrong with using a vaping device.
Council member Kathy Blomquist, however, felt hesitant about the grandfathering idea despite the data.
“It’s got to reach a point where when you turn 21, you’re an adult and you should be able to make your own decisions,” Blomquist said. “I’m not 100% with it right now.”
Council members gave their opinions about the ordinance to Meyer and will revisit the draft at the next council meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.