Following the swearing in of new North Branch City Council Member Patrick Meacham, the council heard an update on the city’s stormwater pollution prevention program during its Nov. 24 meeting.
City engineer Lee Gustafson explained the city council meeting will serve as the annual MS4 public meeting as required as part of the city’s MS4 permit. The program is required by the state and federal government and outlines how the city will work toward reducing pollution in rainwater runoff.
“Many cities in Minnesota are regulated. The city of North Branch, University of Minnesota, hospitals, big agencies, districts and MnDOT is also regulated by a MS4 permit,” Gustafson said. “So they’re all required to conform to their permit requirements.”
Gustafson discussed the impacts of pollution on stormwater runoff.
“Obviously pollution is a big problem. ... Essentially there is a distinct problem. It also comes from street runoff and agricultural runoff,” Gustafson said. “Whatever flows down the street or flows down the ditches eventually ends up in the lakes, wetlands and creeks.”
Gustafson touched on the six minimum control measures of the MS4 permit that includes public education and outreach, public participation and involvement, illicit discharge detection and elimination, construction site stormwater runoff control, post-construction stormwater management and pollution prevention, and good housekeeping for municipal operations.
“With regards to public education, what does the city do in order to help the residents, help the community understand the goals with the permit,” Gustafson said.
Gustafson mentioned the city’s website, ci.north-branch.mn.us, has information on the city’s stormwater pollution prevention program and information on how residents can reduce rainwater runoff on their property.
“Public participation comes in different forms. We did hold an annual meeting last year in December,” Gustafson said. “The main point is anyone in attendance, whether it was last year, this year or next year, they’ll all get a little better understanding of what the city goes through as far as their stormwater permit.”
Gustafson reported there were no illicit discharges detected or reported in North Branch last year.
“As you know we do monitor construction activities very closely. It’s a partnership between what WSB provides to the city and also your own staff,” Gustafson said. “It’s really a team effort to provide inspections for all of our construction sites. As you know, North Branch has had a lot going on this year and they’re going to have a lot going on next year. I think we counted about 85 weekly inspections that occurred for 2020.”
Gustafson mentioned each year, usually in February or March, the city, including City Administrator Renae Fry, brings in all the developers and contractors into city hall for an erosion control training.
“Each year I think it gets a little better and each year it gives Renae (Fry) an opportunity to kind of say, ‘you will comply.’ And it’s a great way to get the information out to the residents and it’s well-attended,” Gustafson said.
As for next steps, Gustafson said the city will continue on with implementing its MS4 program that includes inspections and maintenance, MS4 education, staff training and program review and evaluation.
Gustafson highlighted a new MS4 General Permit was released by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on Nov. 16. The first phase of permit reissuance requires the city of North Branch to submit their permit application within 150 days, which will be the middle of April. City staff will be meeting with WSB within the next month to review the new requirements and set a schedule for submitting the city’s new permit.
Council Member Kathy Blomquist asked Gustafson about the impacts of winter salting on the city’s stormwater drainage system.
“All the cities try to regulate how much salt they put on. Does the salt go into the ditches, rivers and creeks? You bet it does. That’s why there’s been such a concentrated effort, probably over the last 10, 15 years, to really educate public works staff that dumping more salt on isn’t really the right thing to do,” Gustafson said. “They’ve really been fine-tuning how much salt they’ve put on the streets.”
Mayor Jim Swenson asked Gustafson to touch on the benefits of the large stormwater holding ponds that residents see by new developments.
“All developments are required to submit plans to the city that are reviewed before anything is even under construction or even before a piece of equipment goes out there. We do review the stormwater plans, which includes water quality. They are required to meet stormwater requirements, but also water quality requirements,”Gustafson said. “In the case you just mentioned, the stormwater ponds, they are critical, for having the water go in. And in North Branch, a lot of the areas are very sandy, which is great because the water infiltrates too, and a lot of those pollutants do not get to the creeks and the rivers.”
County Road 30 project
Gustafson explained Chisago County is planning to reconstruct County Road 30, Forest Boulevard, north of Highway 95 in 2021. The proposed improvements are needed to improve mobility, safety, freight access and pavement condition along County Road 30, between North Branch and Harris. The project also involves replacing an aging water main along County Road 30, from the north side of Highway 95 to Cedar Street.
Intersection improvements for the project includes:
• Highway 95: Truck turning.
• Cedar Street: Remove bypass lane and add left turn lane.
• 400th Avenue: No changes recommended at this time.
410th Avenue: Add northbound and southbound left turn lanes.
415th Avenue: Add northbound and southbound left turn lanes.
Cemetery area: Shift the road 10 feet to the west for future trail area.
As part of the project, Gustafson explained the council members had a resolution before them to restrict parking on County Road 30, Forest Boulevard, between Highway 95 and the city limits of Harris (County Road 10).
Gustafson explained the improvements will not provide adequate width for on-street parking and approval of the proposed construction is conditioned on restricting parking in this specific area.
Chisago County Public Works Director Joe Triplett explained the County Road 30 project is a $6 million project, and the county will go out for bids on the project in late January or early February.
“This will be a real good project. We were able to get almost $3 million in federal funds to help out with another $3 million of our county funding,” Triplett said. “I’m looking forward to it and I can’t wait to get it done.”
He said the county will work closely with the contractor and city staff on deciding the best detour routes during construction. Following discussion, the council approved the resolution restricting the parking on County Road 30, Forest Boulevard, between Highway 95 and the city limits of Harris (County Road 10).
