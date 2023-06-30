NB Targets Donahue 0629.jpg

Sophomore Brenden Donahue poses with the trophies the North Branch clay target team earned in Alexandria. Donahue was first overall in Alexandria, while the team took second place.

 Submitted photo

The North Branch High School clay target team competed in the state tournament team competition on Friday, June 23, at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.

While several Vikings have participated at individual state over the years, this is the first season the Vikings have qualified for the state team competition in program history.

