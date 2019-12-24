Throughout the year, Outreach team members of Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch come together to support the community with food and necessities. With the help of their congregation as well as local organizations and businesses, they’ve been able to touch hundreds of lives over the past three years.
“The Blessing Bags that we fill are just one of our projects,” said congregation member and project organizer Karen Nelson. “We also do mats for homeless people out of plastic bags as well as Viking Vittles, which is the big one right now.”
“Right now we are working on the Blessing Bags, which is just one of the ways we are trying to help out the community in small ways. The ones we are working on right now are for children from birth to age 13, and what’s included in the bags are just some Christmas gifts for those children,” Nelson said.
“In the regular Blessing Bags there’s everything in the bags from warm caps to mittens, soap, wipes, snacks, just a little something to let them know we’re thinking of them. The Christmas ones are packed in Christmas bags and include some of the same items, but also things for gifts,” Nelson added.
The gifts included in the holiday bags ranged depending on the age of the children from baby rattles to Matchbox cars, puzzles, books, movies, and other gift items.
“The bags go to New Pathways’ Path to Home Program as well as the Family Pathways Food Shelf, where they are distributed to families who are in need. Today we are going to fill 50 to add to the 106 already filled,” Nelson said.
“With the help of the ladies from The Meadows in Wyoming, we have 155 stocking caps for us to give out that they handmade,” said Vicky Trampe, Outreach volunteer and church member.
In addition to being placed in the church’s Blessing Bags, 30 of the knit hats were donated to the North Branch Middle School for students in need.
“There was a request from the middle school for hats, so we were able to donate 30 to those students, and I believe we will be donating to the high school as well,” Nelson said.
“The idea all started with a goal of outreach to the community and giving back. We have such a giving congregation and so much support,” Nelson added.
The Blessing Bags differ throughout the year, with the current project encompassing Christmas, a spring donation focusing on the changing season, and other focuses depending upon the need.
“We do the bags a few different times a year, all with a different projection. When the summer comes, we will do rain gear and ponchos; there’s no need for heavy caps and mittens during that time of the year,” Nelson said. “We want to make sure the donations are helpful at the time they are received by those in need.”
For more information on the work of the Outreach program or to support the mission, email outreach@trinitynorthbranch.org, or visit www.trinitynorthbranch.org/missions.
