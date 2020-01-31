“With any organization you have to shift and adapt and figure out what’s relevant to your customers and clients, there’s no difference in that with the chamber,” said Julia Gervais, executive director of the North Branch Chamber of Commerce.
This year, within the chamber that shift has taken aim at buying local and encouraging residents to stay within the community when they are in search of a new product or items.
“Change is constant, so we at the chamber looked at some of our programming and tried to figure out how we could do better, how we can really focus on buying local and where we can plug the ‘buy local’ campaign into our programming,” Gervais said. “That has been one of our main goals, the buy local campaign.”
“Obviously we are all guilty of buying online, but having the mindset that when you buy local, those are the businesses that are giving back to the local youth sports, those are the businesses that are supporting our nonprofits and those efforts in the community. It’s those businesses that make the community successful, not online shopping,” Gervais added.
Being able to look at all of the things it takes to support a community and the businesses and organizations within that community is what led the chamber to take a step back and refocus.
“Thinking of these things, and hearing our members, and our community and how we can bridge the gap — how can we support the services that our members offer so people know about them — that’s what we need to focus on,” Gervais said.
“Our goal for the chamber is to really try and promote the services and the products that are local, that are built local; we have manufacturers here in North Branch that build things that you need every day, those are the types of businesses we are trying to promote,” Gervais added.
As part of the enhanced focus, the chamber has made changes to its efforts, including upcoming events like Winter Fest, Feb. 5-9.
Winter Fest takes on new look, encourages community involvement in businesses
“We really want to promote the buy local, 100 percent, and we did so by changing some of our programming. Our major events have changed, and that’s just part of the changes for 2020 and going forward,” Gervais said. “With our focus being on buying local and promoting the products and services within our community we’ve adapted our Winter Fest.”
One of the major changes for Winter Fest this year is the elimination of the beloved scavenger hunt, but the event’s replacement should allow for more participation, according to Gervais.
“Instead of the medallion hunt, which is loved — I know people like to get out and find prizes and I know it’s a fun event, but we felt like it was exclusive to a certain population,” Gervais said.
Explaining the weather was a factor in the community’s ability to participate in the event, with the cold and snowfall making it more difficult for those with smaller children, as well as the senior population to participate, Gervais explained the new idea can be participated in more easily no matter what the weather.
“We thought, how could we create an event that lasts all Winter Fest and is inclusive to a lot of different demographics. This alternative should allow for many more people to participate,” Gervais said. “The new event is the Buy Local Sweepstakes, and it’s sponsored by the Sno-Barons Snowmobile Club.”
“The thought behind this is, how do we stir commerce in a slower time of the year, which was our goal for Winter Fest in the first place. We decided that the sweepstakes would be the kickoff for Winter Fest,” Gervais said.
To participate is easy, and there are many locations throughout the community that allow for participation.
“All you have to do to enter is take a photo, on your phone, at any business in the North Branch area, including North Branch, Harris, Almelund, the Sunrise River Valley and Stacy. You take a picture, whether it’s of something at the business, the business itself, or a selfie of you at the business, and then using the hashtag #NBWinterfest2020,” Gervais said.
Participants should post the photo online and tag the business or, in some cases, simply mention the business in the post.
“If you visit a business that doesn’t have a social media presence, that’s OK too, as long as you have the name of that business in your post. You also need to tag the North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook or Instagram, which are the two social media platforms that this contest works on,” Gervais said.
The sweepstakes begin Feb. 5 and continue throughout Winter Fest, ending on Feb. 9. It allows for multiple entries for each person, the more entries submitted the more chances each person has to win, with the requirement that participants must be 18 years of age or older.
The Buy Local Sweepstakes prize basket is worth $300 and includes cash, gift cards, and much more, according to Gervais.
“What I really like about the Winter Fest Buy Local Sweepstakes is that it will actually be getting people in our business’s doors and promoting those businesses online as well,” Gervais said.
While the Buy Local Sweepstakes will kick off the Winter Fest event, some of the annual favorites will still be a part of the event.
The Wine, Beer & Spirits Tasting will be held on Feb. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Chisago County Senior Center. The tasting is a ticketed event and features a variety of drinks, appetizers and entertainment.
“The Wine, Beer & Spirits Tasting has unlimited tastings, live entertainment, food, desserts and door prizes,” Gervais said.
Saturday, Feb. 8, will feature the 20th annual Vintage Snowmobile Expo & Ride at JJ’s Bowl & Lounge from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. and a ride immediately to follow.
With a variety of classes, from 1969 & Older to best dressed vintage women and an open class, there’s something for everyone.
The event is again hosted by the North Branch Sno-Drifters and questions can be directed to 651-328-1839 or 651-331-9244.
The Family Puzzle Contest will also be on Saturday at the North Branch High School cafeteria. The event is limited to 15 families, and those wanting to participate must preregister.
“The family puzzle contest is really a lot of fun for families. The event is geared to families with children from age 5 to 12,” Gervais said.
Wild River State Park will also be hosting a candlelight night ski event from 6 to 9 p.m.
The annual omelet breakfast hosted by the American Legion Post 85, will conclude Winter Fest on Sunday Feb. 9, from 8 a.m. to noon.
“This year’s Winter Fest is all about supporting our local organizations and getting our community members out in the community, as well as incorporating that ‘buy local’ message and encouraging people to stay within the community,” Gervais said.
For more information on Winter Fest visit www.northbranchchamber.com.
