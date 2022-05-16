North Branch Chamber celebrates office remodeling Nikki Hallman May 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now The North Branch Chamber of Commerce's new Executive Director, Shelby Rollins, is shown with scissors in hand cutting the ribbon, in a ceremony held on Friday, April 29. Nikki Hallman Buy Now Donna Hubbard, Customer Care Specialist at Anderson Kock Ford, added her handprint to the newly updated North Branch Chamber of Commerce’s office wall. Nikki Hallman Buy Now Melissa Collins of M.J. Collins Photography paints her hand before placing her hand print on the wall. Nikki Hallman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The North Branch Chamber of Commerce celebrated a remodel of their office and their new Executive Director, Shelby Rollins, in a ceremony held on Friday, April 29.With fresh paint, Rollins welcome chamber members to put their painted hand prints on a wall to show a cohesive group.Rollins mentioned fresh and modern changes will be coming to show the community North Branch is moving forward in a positive direction. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. County News Review Headlines Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists E-Editions County News Review May 12, 2022 0 Scotsman Rum River May 15, 2022 0 Scotsman Pine City Scotsman North Anoka Scotsman Kanabec Scotsman Classified Scotsman Braham - Rush City Scotsman Chisago County News Review Special Sections
